It hasn’t worked out for the forward in France but there were some flashes of quality during a loan move to Fulham, then in the Premier League, a couple of seasons ago.
The striker then spent last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances for the Potters.
Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.
Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has a year left on his deal.
And that sale could be coming soon with the French club having just been relegated to the third tier after breaching financial regulations.
Les Girondins had already been relegated to Ligue 2 after finishing bottom of the Ligue 1 this season but have been sent down another league after the DNCG, French football’s financial watchdog, penalised them over their financial situation.
Bordeaux will have a week to appeal the decision with club president Gerard Lopez is expected to announce his challenge to the ruling imminently.
Stoke City are said to be monitoring the situation regarding Maja and Bordeaux with a potential return to the Championship on the cards.