Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Manchester United and Burnley man not offered deal after Sunderland trial - exclusive
Sunderland have not offered ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder Ben Woods a contract at the Academy of Light.
Woods featured against Aston Villa under-21s at Eppleton Colliery Welfare in the Premier League 2 Division 2 a couple of weeks ago on trial.
The 19-year-old saw his contract at Turf Moore expire in June after The Clarets were relegated to the Championship.
Wigan-born Woods was previously part of Manchester United’s academy set-up until 2018, before moving to Burnley.
Back in 2019, Burnley under-23 boss Steve Stone was impressed with Woods and spoke about him positively after a game against Colchester.
"Ben Woods stuck out like a sore thumb," said Stone. "Christian (N'Guessan) helped him out and they played well together.
"Ben got a goal and I was asking the midfield players to get into the box and for a 16-year-old to get into the box and get a goal at that stage in the game is brilliant. I was delighted for both of them.”
However, The Echo understands that Woods will not be offered a deal at the Stadium of Light and that he is no longer a trialist with the club.
Sunderland Under-21s produced a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 with West Brom Under-21s on Monday evening but there was no place for Woods, with the player having left Sunderland following his trial.
The young Black Cats fell 3-0 behind in the first half, while winger Michael Spellman was sent off on the stroke of half-time.
Yet a Max Thompson double and Caden Kelly penalty drew the hosts level in an extraordinary seven-minute spell after the interval during the Premier League 2 Division 2 clash.