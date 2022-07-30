Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead also have the option to trigger a one-year contract extension should the move go well.

Harris had recently been pictured back playing for Sunderland’s U23s side. The striker moved to Sunderland from Burnley in 2020 and made his professional debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Lincoln City the following year.

Harris then made his senior professional league debut against Glinngham coming on as a 90th-minute substitute in a 2-1 away from home last season under ex-head coach Lee Johnson. Harris was then released from his Sunderland contract at the end of the season following a loan stint with Barrow in the fourth tier.

Paul Hartley has given an update on ex-Sunderland striker Will Harris. Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, though, had been back in the North East and is with Sunderland with the player’s mother posted a picture of Harris playing for the club’s U23s and explained that her son had signed a medical extension while he was building fitness

Harris then appeared for Sunderland’s neighbours in the North East, Hartlepool United, with the striker coming on during Pools’ pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers, he but was not involved against the Black Cats on Monday night.

However, i45 minutes against Blackburn was all that Harris will get at the Suit Direct Stadium with boss Paul Hartley stating the player would take an opportunity elsewhere, which turned out to be at Gateshead.

“I think he’s gone somewhere else,” Hartley recnetly told The Hartlepool Mail.