The striker moved to Sunderland from Burnley in 2020 and made his professional debut in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Lincoln City the following year. Harris then made his senior professional league debut against Glinngham coming on as a 90th-minute substitute in a 2-1 away from home last season under ex-head coach Lee Johnson.

Last January, however, the 21-year-old South Shields-born striker moved on loan to Barrow in League Two for the remainder of the season but failed to score a goal in nine appearances for the Bluebirds. Harris was then released from his Sunderland contract at the end of the season.

Harris, though, has been back in the North East and is with Sunderland for the time being. The player’s mother posted a picture of Harris playing for the club’s U23s and explained that her son had signed a medical extension while he’s getting fit.

Chris Wilder talks Middlesbrough youngsters

Boro boss Chris Wilder has discussed the young players at Middlesbrough and their first-team chances.

The Boro boss said: “Listen, let’s be right about this, this is top end Championship we’re looking to play. This is not being disrespectful to the young boys. They’ve done great against Bishop Auckland and York. But they’ve got to carve out a career. Would I expect them to be in the squad for the first game of the season? No.

"You never know, but I think there is still a lot of work to be done with them and a lot of development for them. The one good thing is that this club will always develop good young footballers, but when we want to be at the top of that division, and you look at how strong that division is, we’re going to need players who know how to win at the top end of the Championship.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Manchester United player Alvaro Fernandez (r) challenges Will Harris of Sunderland during the Papa John's Trophy between Sunderland and Manchester United U21 at Stadium of Light on October 13, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)