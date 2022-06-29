Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder, who has been a supporter of the Black Cats since childhood and is from County Durham, left Peterborough United following the expiration of his contract back in 2020

A half-season loan spell at Hull City failed to result in a permanent move before Maddison had stints at Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Spalding United and even took some time away from the game.

The 28-year-old was frequently linked with Sunderland since their relegation to League One, but it is thought that he was never actually a genuine target for Jack Ross, Phil Parkinson or Lee Johnson.

BOLTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Marcus Maddison of Bolton Wanderers prepares to take a free kick during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bolton Wanderers and Cambridge United at University of Bolton Stadium on March 09, 2021 in Bolton, England.

In February this year, Maddison set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to fund surgery in the hopes it would help him continue playing following a career-threatening injury. He reached the target in less than 24 hours.