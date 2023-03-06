Patterson has made the news several times in recent weeks with talk suggesting the North Shields-born stopper is being watched by England boss Gareth Southgate with a full call-up potentially on the cards

It has also been suggested that Patterson could be made England’s number one for the Under-21s European Championships. Patterson is still eligible to play for England’s Under-21s despite being 22 due to his age when the qualifying campaign began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland goalkeeper won the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year award after some stellar performances over the past 12 months.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

Patterson is also the subject of reported interest from Premier League clubs with the stopper being eyed for a permanent transfer by Wolves and Leicester City for a fee in the region of £10million. Now, a fresh report from Football League World has claimed that Everton have now joined the race to sign the goalkeeper.

FLW also state that Sunderland are braced for bids for Patterson but would sell at the right price in the summer should Everton, Wolves or Leicester City’s interest materialise into a firm bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being given the number one jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 35 league games in the Championship this season, including last Saturday’s loss against Stoke City

The Academy of Light graduate was sent on loan to Notts County in the National League last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.

Patterson started in both of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday and retained his place at Wembley in the final against Wycombe Wanderers, producing a stunning save from Sam Vokes to keep Sunderland in front.