Sunderland AFC news: Everton want £10m-rated Cats starlet with Wolves and Leicester also keen
Everton are interested in signing Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson – according to reports.
Patterson has made the news several times in recent weeks with talk suggesting the North Shields-born stopper is being watched by England boss Gareth Southgate with a full call-up potentially on the cards
It has also been suggested that Patterson could be made England’s number one for the Under-21s European Championships. Patterson is still eligible to play for England’s Under-21s despite being 22 due to his age when the qualifying campaign began.
The Sunderland goalkeeper won the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year award after some stellar performances over the past 12 months.
Patterson is also the subject of reported interest from Premier League clubs with the stopper being eyed for a permanent transfer by Wolves and Leicester City for a fee in the region of £10million. Now, a fresh report from Football League World has claimed that Everton have now joined the race to sign the goalkeeper.
FLW also state that Sunderland are braced for bids for Patterson but would sell at the right price in the summer should Everton, Wolves or Leicester City’s interest materialise into a firm bid.
After being given the number one jersey in the summer, the 22-year-old stopper has started all 35 league games in the Championship this season, including last Saturday’s loss against Stoke City
The Academy of Light graduate was sent on loan to Notts County in the National League last campaign but was recalled by Alex Neil and claimed his place as first choice for the rest of the season.
Patterson started in both of Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final games against Sheffield Wednesday and retained his place at Wembley in the final against Wycombe Wanderers, producing a stunning save from Sam Vokes to keep Sunderland in front.
The Black Cats are next in action against Norwich City at Carrow Road this coming Sunday in the Championship with Mowbray’s men searching for a first win after failing to win their last four fixtures in the league with Patterson likely to start his 36th game.