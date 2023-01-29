Ekwah, a versatile midfielder, penned a long-term deal at the Academy of Light that runs until the summer of 2027 earlier this week.

The 21-year-old is highly rated but struggled to break into the first-team set-up at West Ham and his potential availability put several Championship clubs on alert ahead of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats won the race, which included Stoke City, and head coach Tony Mowbray said he was a player who would ‘add something different’ to his midfield and was handed a second-half debut against Fulham in the FA Cup.

West Ham United's Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Everton at the London Stadium, in London on January 21, 2023. - - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“You look at the standard of midfield players, Tomas [Soucek], Declan [Rice], now [Lucas] Paqueta,” Moyes told Football.London. “It’s really difficult to break through that. We bring Flynn [Clarke] in as well, out of the Championship.

“Will, it’s a good chance for him to go out and play at a level and develop his career. The biggest thing I feel as a manager is you want all your young players to get a career, whether it’s 15 years in the lower leagues, I really hope that’s what they do if they are not quite able to be at the top.