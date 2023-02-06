The youngster was introduced as an 82nd-minute substitute in the 2-1 FA Cup win against Shrewsbury Town last month, becoming Sunderland’s youngest-ever outfield player.

Rigg then came off the bench again in the next round against Fulham at Craven Cottage and thought he had scored a lasp-gaspo winner before it was ruked out for an offsied on teammate Abdoullah Ba.

The 15-year-old is still at school but Head Coach Tony Mowbray expects him to train with the first team moving forward when on day release. However, several Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the England youth international, including Newcastle United.

Chris Rigg by Ian Horrocks

Former Sunderland striker Goodman has insisted the teenager should stay with the Black Cats under Mowbray to continue his development and cement his first-team credentials.

"I think Tony Mowbray would have watched his development, had him training with the first team and would have seen he was ready to play a few minutes,” Goodman told Tribalfootball.com

"Not a load of minutes, but enough to start his development process. I think that's what is going on and I don't think Chris Rigg could be in better hands than he is with Tony Mowbray.

"Regardless of any bids from any big clubs, if I was Chris Rigg, I would be looking at the way Sunderland want to move forward. They're a club developing young players, give them an opportunity, coach them and improve them as players.

"It's a long-term project at Sunderland and Rigg, if he's good enough, will get an opportunity. If he goes to another club, we've seen it before where they get stuck in their academies and eventually get loaned out where it doesn't quite work out.