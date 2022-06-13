That’s according to Sky Sports, who state that the 45-year-old will be appointed new manager at Ewood Park within the next 48 hours. The ex-Denmark international played for Newcastle United, Feyenoord, AC Milan and others during a stellar career before turning his efforts toward management
Dahl Tommason was most recently spent time in charge of Swedish side Malmo but has also enjoyed stints at Dutch teams Excelsior and Roda JC Kerkrade previously.
Should he take the job, Dahl Tomasson will replace ex-Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray after he left his post at the end of the season having managed the club since 2017.
Dahl Tomasson was linked with a move to Scotland recently to take over at Hibernian but reports suggest that he priced himself out of the Easter Road job before ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson’s eventual appointment.
Ross Stewart latest
Rangers’ interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is growing stronger, according to the latest reports. However, the Black Cats are keen to tie him down to a new deal.
Fresh rumours claim Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the lookout for another striker amid doubts over the future of Alfredo Morelos, with one year left on his contract.
If he is moved on then Stewart will then become their number one target, claim the Northern Echo. Sunderland, though, want to reward Stewart for his outstanding campaign with a new long-term contract.