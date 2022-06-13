Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to Sky Sports, who state that the 45-year-old will be appointed new manager at Ewood Park within the next 48 hours. The ex-Denmark international played for Newcastle United, Feyenoord, AC Milan and others during a stellar career before turning his efforts toward management

Dahl Tommason was most recently spent time in charge of Swedish side Malmo but has also enjoyed stints at Dutch teams Excelsior and Roda JC Kerkrade previously.

Should he take the job, Dahl Tomasson will replace ex-Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray after he left his post at the end of the season having managed the club since 2017.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 08: Scotland manager Steve Clarke prepares to give Ross Stewart his debut during the UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 match between Scotland and Armenia at Hampden Park National Stadium on June 08, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dahl Tomasson was linked with a move to Scotland recently to take over at Hibernian but reports suggest that he priced himself out of the Easter Road job before ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson’s eventual appointment.

Ross Stewart latest

Rangers’ interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is growing stronger, according to the latest reports. However, the Black Cats are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Fresh rumours claim Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is on the lookout for another striker amid doubts over the future of Alfredo Morelos, with one year left on his contract.