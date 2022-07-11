Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old midfielder, who can also play in forward positions, has signed a two-year deal until the summer of 2024 at the Academy of Light.

Kelly was born in the Republic of Ireland and raised in Manchester, representing Manchester City before moving to Sunderland as a scholar.

After making the step up to Sunderland's U23s last campaign, Kelly made19 appearances in the Premier League 2 as well as 12 in the Under-18 Premier League, scoring a total of five league goals.

The youngster made his first-team debut for the club aged just 17 back in October 2021, coming on as a late substitute against Manchester United U21 in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage under Lee Johnson.

The news follows Sunderland trio Zak Johnson, 17, Harrison Bond, 18, and Harry Gardiner, 18, all signing their own first senior deals on Wearside.