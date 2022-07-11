Loading...

Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats secure fresh contract for highly-rated 18-year-old midfield starlet

Caden Kelly has signed his first professional contract at Sunderland.

By James Copley
Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:43 pm

The 18-year-old midfielder, who can also play in forward positions, has signed a two-year deal until the summer of 2024 at the Academy of Light.

Kelly was born in the Republic of Ireland and raised in Manchester, representing Manchester City before moving to Sunderland as a scholar.

After making the step up to Sunderland's U23s last campaign, Kelly made19 appearances in the Premier League 2 as well as 12 in the Under-18 Premier League, scoring a total of five league goals.

The youngster made his first-team debut for the club aged just 17 back in October 2021, coming on as a late substitute against Manchester United U21 in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage under Lee Johnson.

The news follows Sunderland trio Zak Johnson, 17, Harrison Bond, 18, and Harry Gardiner, 18, all signing their own first senior deals on Wearside.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
