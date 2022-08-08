Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are still keen on a deal for the former loanee who scored 13 goals in 27 across all competitions last season.

Negotiations remain ongoing and are significantly further down the line than when they began at the end of May despite interest from Championship clubs, with Wigan Athletic thought to be eyeing Broadhead alongside Sunderland.

It is clear Everton are looking to recoup their investment in Broadhead, 24, in a situation similar to Jack Clarke and Tottenham earlier in the window. There are differences, however.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Nathan Broadhead of Sunderland interacts with the crowd following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Spurs wanted some return on the eight-figure fee paid to Leeds United for Clarke whereas the Toffees are eying compensation for their time and the resources spent developing Broadhead, who has been at the club since 2008.

Should he stay fit, Broadhead has the potential to do well in the Championship, therefore becoming a saleable asset. The “sustainability” buzzword model is something Everton are looking to move towards after burning through significant amounts of cash in recent seasons.

Broadhead possesses quality and an eye for goal. In the current transfer market, these skills are highly sought-after. There is also the World Cup in November to consider.

Wales have qualified for the first time since 1958. Moreover, The Bangor-born striker has been selected in Rob Page’s recent squads, only missing out on a full international debut due to injury.

Should Broadhead be picked to travel to Qatar, it is not inconceivable that he could make an impact on the biggest stage while playing alongside global stars Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey. In other words, his value has the potential to increase exponentially in the near future. Everton will be aware of this.

It also probably goes some way toward explaining the thought process behind reports suggesting they are ready to offer Broadhead a new contract before again loaning him out. The theory is that Everton could command a greater fee in the future.

Every other factor surrounding the deal, though, points towards Broadhead’s permanent departure. Indeed, sources close to the deal have told The Echo that the player will probably leave Everton this summer for the final time, meaning a structured and incentivised deal similar to that of Clarke’s makes sense.

Frank Lampard took Broadhead on Everton’s pre-season tour to the United States yet didn’t select the player once. The sum total of Broadhead’s pre-season minutes: zero. This all comes amidst the backdrop of Everton’s well-documented striker crisis.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined with another injury. Richarlison has been sold to Tottenham. Against Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend, Lampard picked a front three of Alex Iwobi, Dwight McNeil and Anthony Gordon, playing the game without a natural striker. He has even spoken of playing Dele Ali as a false nine.

Broadhead already has a relationship with Alex Neil, who has been keen to keep his promotion-winning squad together. Clarke has returned alongside Patrick Roberts. Lynden Gooch and Bailey Wright are also staying.