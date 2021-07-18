Striker's agent drops transfer hint amidst Sunderland links as Preston North End stance revealed
Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners against Hearts in their second pre-season game at Tynecastle yesterday.
Aiden McGeady netted both goals for the visitors as Lee Johnson’s Black Cats gained some valuable minutes before the new season.
Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans alongside Machester City defender Callum Doyle on loan.
However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.
Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories you may have missed today:
Preston North End transfer stance ‘revealed’
Sunderland are keen on making a loan move for Preston North End right-back Joe Rafferty.
That was according to reports from The Sun on Sunday.
However, the Lilywhites are reluctant to let him depart Deepdale, says the Lancashire Post.
It is thought that Frankie McAvoy is reluctant to let Rafferty leave the club.
Indeed, if the full-back was to depart Deepdale, North End would be looking for a transfer fee instead of a loan move.
The defender has just one year left on his contract.
The latest on Sunderland striker ‘target’ pursuit
Guy Melamed’s agent says the former St Johnstone striker could return to the United Kingdom this summer
The striker departed St Johnstone in the summer amid interest from Sunderland and Scottish clubs.
His agent Clive Hart says League One clubs remain interested amid the Sunderland link, but a move to Scotland may suit the player: “Guy has turned down a few offers recently. When he can earn more in Israel, he is stuck a little bit between the two. I think the bottom line is that he wants to come back to the UK.
“The right phone call from a Scottish club this week or next I think he would come back. I think it would be a matter of timing if a deal was to be done. There were a couple of League One clubs interested but I don’t think people in England have quite seen enough of him yet. I would like to see him stick around in Scotland and I have told him that.”