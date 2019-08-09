Steve Bruce delivers bombshell to Jack Colback at Newcastle United
Jack Colback has missed out on a place in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad.
The midfielder, frozen out by Rafa Benitez two years ago, was brought in from the cold by Bruce in pre-season.
And head coach Bruce – who worked with Colback at Sunderland earlier in his managerial career – was minded to keep the 29-year-old at St James’s Park for the final year of his contract.
Speaking in China last month while away with United for the Premier League Asia Trophy, Colback said: “If I’ve got a realistic chance to play, then of course (I want to stay). I loved my time here when I was playing. It’s a great place to play, St James’s. I always gave 100% for the shirt.”
However, Colback – who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest – has not been included in Newcastle’s squad for the coming season.
Bruce said: “Unfortunately, I’ve got to let four or five of them down that can’t get a squad number.”
Clubs had to submit their 25-man squads, which do not have to include players aged 21 and under, to the Premier League by 5pm today.
Killingworth-born Colback, signed as a free agent in 2014 after his Sunderland contract expired, could yet join a club, either on loan or a permanent deal, in a country where the transfer window is still open.
Loans are also possible to League One and Two clubs.