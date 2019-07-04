(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

RANKED: Here's how much EVERY club to play Premier League football has spent on top tier transfers since 1992

Spending in the Premier League looks set to go through the roof again this summer, with the elite sides once again splashing the cash to boost their chances of success.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 12:05

Here's how much every club to ever appear in the competition has spent bringing players into the division since its 1992 inception, with figures provided by the always excellent Price of Football Twitter account...

1. Swindon Town

£1.9 million

Photo: Alex Davidson

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Oldham Athletic

£2.6 million

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Blackpool

£3.5 million

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Barnsley

£5.7 million

Photo: Ben Radford

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 13