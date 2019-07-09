Seaham Elite junior football team in Russell Foster League wins three trophies just months after being founded
A juinior football team that was formed less than three months ago has already won three trophies.
Seaham Elite is an under-14s side formed in April this year. They play in the Russell Foster League and are run by Lee Duncan and his assistant Mark Donnelly, who are also the founders of the team.
Despite only existing for a short time, they have already scored successes in a trio of region-wide competitions. The first trophy they lifted was the Redcar FC Cup, followed by the Middlesbrough Foundation Clubs Tournament and finally the Ferryhill tournament.
Lee said: “It’s been a really great start for a team that’s been going since April. It’s unheard of for any team to win three tournaments on the belt like this; especially one that’s only just started.
“We hope we can bring in one or two more players and we’re looking to win the league next season.”