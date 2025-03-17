Seaburn Dene’s footballers shine again, reaching County Finals

Seaburn Dene Primary School’s Year 5/6 football team has once again proved that size doesn’t matter when it comes to determination, teamwork, and skill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which has a smaller-than-average cohort compared to many of its competitors, topped their group in the Durham County Primary Schools FA Indoor 5-a-side semi-final in Washington, securing their place in the County Finals in Darlington next Tuesday.

This week, they will represent County Durham's small schools in the Northern Regional Final of the Pokémon Primary Schools Cup at Washington Hub against schools from as far afield as Manchester and Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already lifted the McAuliffe Trophy earlier this month, the team represented Sunderland in the County Semis. Despite facing much larger schools, Seaburn Dene remained unbeaten on the night:

Seaburn Dene's Five-a-side team make the Durham finals.

1-1 Draw v George Washington Primary – Dominated possession but couldn’t find the winner.

2-2 Draw v Tanfield Lea Primary – A dramatic last-second equaliser from a well-taken free kick.

3-0 Win v Whinfield Primary (Darlington) – A brilliant attacking display secured the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This achievement is the latest in a string of successes for the school’s football team. Seaburn Dene are the current holders of the Leadgate Eden Colliery Cup—the Durham Cup for Small Schools—and remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

Headteacher John Howe praised the team’s efforts, emphasising the school’s commitment to sport.

"At Seaburn Dene, we truly value physical activity and sport. Our children don’t just excel in football—they’ve also achieved in rugby, athletics, and netball. In fact, three of these footballers are key players in our successful High 5 netball team. Competing against much bigger schools and still trying their hardest or being determined shows the resilience, teamwork, and talent within our pupils."

Seaburn Dene’s sporting success is also thanks to parent and ex-pupil Dan Foot, whose company IN Electrical has sponsored and provided kits for the team. A former player for the school himself, Dan’s support highlights the strong sense of community at Seaburn Dene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their eyes now set on the County Finals in Darlington, as well as the Northern Regional Final of the Pokémon Primary Schools Cup, this determined group of young footballers will be hoping to add even more silverware to their growing collection.