Seaburn Dene Footballers Shine in County Five-A-Side Finals
The team were narrowly pipped to the runners-up spot on goal difference, but their efforts, teamwork, and determination were nothing short of outstanding.
The squad put in some impressive performances on the day, including a 1-0 victory over Tanfield Lea, who went on to win the tournament. They also battled to a 1-1 draw against Westoe Crown and were involved in a high-scoring 3-6 match against Easington Colliery. These results saw them finish third, a fantastic achievement for our small school on such a big stage.
The team made the finals after winning the McAauliffe Trophy for Sunderland schools and topping their semi-final group at Washington to reach the last four.
PE lead, Mr James Ashton said, "Even qualifying for the County Finals is a huge success, and every player should be incredibly proud of their efforts. They played with skill, heart, and great sportsmanship, showcasing what Seaburn Dene is all about."