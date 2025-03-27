Seaburn Dene Footballers Shine in County Five-A-Side Finals

By J Howe
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST

Seaburn Dene Primary School’s football team put in a fantastic performance at the County Five-A-Side Finals in Darlington, finishing third overall after a hard-fought competition.

The team were narrowly pipped to the runners-up spot on goal difference, but their efforts, teamwork, and determination were nothing short of outstanding.

The squad put in some impressive performances on the day, including a 1-0 victory over Tanfield Lea, who went on to win the tournament. They also battled to a 1-1 draw against Westoe Crown and were involved in a high-scoring 3-6 match against Easington Colliery. These results saw them finish third, a fantastic achievement for our small school on such a big stage.

The team made the finals after winning the McAauliffe Trophy for Sunderland schools and topping their semi-final group at Washington to reach the last four.

Seaburn Dene - who represented Sunderland - in the Durham County Schools Five-a-side finals in Darlington.placeholder image
Seaburn Dene - who represented Sunderland - in the Durham County Schools Five-a-side finals in Darlington.

PE lead, Mr James Ashton said, "Even qualifying for the County Finals is a huge success, and every player should be incredibly proud of their efforts. They played with skill, heart, and great sportsmanship, showcasing what Seaburn Dene is all about."

