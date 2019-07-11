Scott Barrow equalises has spoken out on his Gateshead return.

An emotional Scott Barrow reflected on a tough few months after securing his return to Gateshead.

The Welsh wing-back agreed to extending his stay on Tyneside to a third season on Monday and was in the starting line-up as Mike Williamson’s side were beaten by Middlesbrough in their opening pre-season friendly on Wednesday night.

The mood is a complete contrast to the traumatic nature of the last six months.

Barrow was left as the club’s only contracted employee when former owner Dr Ranjan Varghese conducted a cost-cutting exercise that saw several key figures leaving the International Stadium.

There was genuine concern for Gateshead’s future, and they were relegated into the National League North as one of several punishments for breaches of financial regulations during Varghese’s tumultuous tenure.

Only a takeover by a supporter-led consortium has ensured that Gateshead still has a football club – with new chairman Neil Pinkerton stating the they were less than 72 hours away from folding prior to the agreement of the club..

Barrow has become a popular figure with the Heed Army over the last two seasons and he is determined to repay their support by helping restore the club to the National League this season.

He told The Echo: “I honestly didn’t think this game would happen.

“It’s been a tough summer and I was the only person left at the club.

“That was hard to take – especially seeing all of your mates getting released.

“But it’s good to be back, it’s good to have this crowd back and everything feels right now.

“It’s very special with the supporters taking over the club, because it has always been and will always be their club.

“You saw at the presentation night at the end of last season that there was a lot a joy and pride.

“But there was worry and a few tears about where the club was heading.

“I know because I had a few of those tears because I thought the club was going to be no more.