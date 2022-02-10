Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE: Roy Keane deal OFF with Alex Neil in 'advanced talks'
Sunderland suffered another loss away to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.
The Black Cats completed five new signings during the January transfer window with Jermain Defoe, Trai Hume, Danny Batth, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke and Jay Matete moving to the Stadium of Light.
There were also departures with Denver Hume, Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien leaving the club.
But Sunderland have lost their last three games by an aggregate score of 10-2 and are on the search for a manager after Lee Johnson’s sacking.
Roy Keane is the name on every fans lips at the moment but Alex Neil, Sabri Lamouchi and Grant McCann have also spoken to the club.
Here, we bring you all of the latest updates on the manager hunt front throughout the day:
Sunderland AFC manager hunt LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 10:17
- Sunderland lost 2-1 to Cheltenham Town in League One on Tuesday night
- The Black Cats are still searching for a new manager after Lee Johnson’s sacking
- Roy Keane remains the favourite but Sabri Lamouchi, Grant McCann and Alex Neil have also spoken to the club