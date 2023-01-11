The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract currently has 18 months left to run.

A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who has scored nine Championship goals in 11 appearances this campaign, including Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Rangers, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Speaking to The72, Downie said: “I’m told selling him remains a possibility this month. They’ve reached an impasse. As things stand, that’s the offer and it’s not good enough compared to what Stewart and his representatives are looking for.

