The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract expires in the summer, but the club holds an option to extend the deal by 12 months, leaving 18 months on his deal to run.

Stewart was injured in the warm-up to the Middlesbrough game back in September and was out of action until December when he returned off the bench to score against Hull City earlier this month, then notching against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who helped Sunderland to promotion from League One last season and has scored six Championship goals in eight appearances this campaign, including Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Rangers amongst others.

Ross Stewart

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie stated on Twitter today: “Middlesbrough are showing the strongest interest from a clutch of clubs wanting to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Stewart could leave in January with Blackburn & Stoke among a number of Champ clubs - plus Rangers - keen. PL duo Crystal Palace & Brentford also monitoring.”