The Scottish international forward was out of action for several months after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

However, Stewart returned to Sunderland’s first team off the bench away to Hull City last weekend and opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering the muscle injury and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.

The Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks for some time. However, recent reports have claimed that nothing is close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider have today stated that Rangers and Middlesbrough have “registered their interest” in Stewart and are “actively monitoring his situation at Sunderland. whilst also stating that Sunderland have placed a £10million asking price on their star man’s head.

Speaking at the latest supporter collective meeting, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman provided this update to fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that Sunderland hasn’t bought, developed and sold players in recent history has meant that this topic of player trading is sensitive. I completely understand this as supporters buy season cards and tickets to see these players,” Speakman said.

“Supporters need to understand that the player trading model is two-way. Fans always ask who is coming in, but don’t think about who we are letting go. We have some small successes with revenue brought in for Benji Kimpioka and Denver Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our most high-profile players, we want to maintain and retain the players that are having a positive impact both on and off the pitch for Sunderland. Naturally Ross Stewart fits this profile, but Ross does have a significant period of time left on his contract.

“Unfortunately, it becomes a polarising discussion where it is either the Club don’t want to pay the money and fans start demanding that money is spent. This is a nonsensical start point and no business would operate under that model. Or the other end of the spectrum is a player is holding the Club to ransom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Neither of these are true with Ross. The Club wants to retain the player and the player wants to stay – and is naturally doing well at this time. Ross needs to make the best decision for his livelihood. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to stay and this is the basis of a typical negotiation which can sometimes take up to 18 months at a time.