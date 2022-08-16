Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are said to be interested in a loan deal for Diallo, with Blackpool, Sunderland, Anderlecht, Besiktas and Sampdoria also keen on the Manchester United man.

The 22-year-old was sent on loan to Rangers last season, where he made 10 appearances for the Glasgow club before returning to Manchester.

However, ex-Manchester United and England star Ferdinand doesn’t believe the winger is ready for first-team football in the Premier League for Manchester United just yet.

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Rio Ferdinand of BT Sport looks on prior to the Liverpool FC Training Session at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, he just isn't ready," Ferdinand told Vibe with Five. "He just isn't ready.

"He went to Rangers, couldn't really get into the team and affect their team, which tells you he's not near getting into the Man United team. Do you know what I mean?

"Plus, again, is he the right player? He hasn't got that explosive pace that they're maybe looking for, he's more of a player with a bit more guile, who likes to come to the ball and create like that, rather than running onto things and behind and stuff like that.

"I just think it's a bit too early for someone like him to come in and take that mantle on. Yes, I don't think he's near enough to the first-team squad.