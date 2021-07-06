Former fan favourite Chris Maguire’s hunt for a new club following his Sunderland departure is drawing to a close.

According to Sky Sports, the Scot is undergoing a medical at Lincoln City, with reporter Keith Downie sharing an update:

He said: “Few pieces of #SAFC transfer news:

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Sunderland player Chris Maguire (r) challenges Tayo Edun of Lincoln during the Sky Bet League One Play-off Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on May 22, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“Charlie Wyke currently in Wigan for medical & finalising move. Wigan fought off Champ interest.

“Sunderland in advanced talks with Alex Pritchard - they hope to beat Birmingham to the winger.

“Chris Maguire undergoing medical at Lincoln.”

The Imps – managed by Michael Appleton – defeated Lee Johnson’s Black Cats in the League One play-off semi-final over two legs last season.

However, Lincoln lost in the final at Wembley against Blackpool and will once again compete against Sunderland.

Maguire, 32, recently thanked Sunderland fans for their support over the last three years.

The charismatic attacker joined the Black Cats from Bury in 2018 and scored 28 goals in 124 appearances during his time on Wearside.

Maguire was one of several first-team players who weren’t offered a new deal at the end of last season when his contract expired.

The forward scored some memorable goals while at Sunderland, including a stunning strike against Portsmouth in the play-offs, and became a popular figure among supporters.

The player recently took to Instagram to post: “Thanks to everyone @sunderlandafcofficial for the past 3 years. I loved my time at the club and will always appreciate the support that was shown to me from the fans.”

