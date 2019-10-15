RECAP: Sunderland Under-23s 4 Boldon CA 0: Elliott Dickman reacts to Durham Challenge Cup win
Sunderland Under-23s progressed to the second round of the Durham Challenge Cup after a convincing 4-0 win over Boldon CA at Eppleton CW, Hetton.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 17:30 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 21:47 pm
All the goals came before half time as forwards Lee Connelly and Williams Konkolo both scored twice against the non-league side. Scroll to relive all the action from tonight’s match on our live blog, as well as the thoughts of Black Cats boss Elliott Dickman who was pleased with his side’s performance.