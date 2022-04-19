Rallying cry from Gateshead skipper to promotion-chasing squad - 'We haven’t won anything yet'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead are chasing promotion. Emilio Andres Leal Kirtley.

North East rivals Darlington looked set to inflict a big blow to those title hopes on Monday when they took a two-goal lead into half-time at the International Stadium.

But a resurgent Heed stormed back into the game and earned a crucial 4-2 win thanks to a brace from top goalscorer Macaulay Langstaff and a goal apiece from Connor Malley and Olley himself.

The importance of the result was further enhanced when news broke that title rivals Brackley Town had fallen to a 1-0 home defeat against Boston United.

The results mean Mike Williamson’s side hold a four-point lead at the top of the table with just four games left in the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rather than focus on the results of their main title rivals, Olley just wants his side to producing the performances that has taken them to within sight of a return to non-league’s top tier.

He told The Echo: “We do our job first, that’s what matters.

“I didn’t hear a thing on the pitch when news from elsewhere was going around.

“I was focused entirely on our game and what we could do to affect it.

“When the game was finished, I was told about the other results but it’s about us doing the right things.

“Maybe the defeat against them (Brackley) was the best thing that happened because it made us switch on again, refocus and made us realise what we had to do over the coming weeks.

“We’ve shown that we can do it, we just need to keep going.”

A trip to play-off contenders Kettering Town is next on the agenda for Gateshead this weekend.

Olley has warned his team-mates they have achieved nothing yet as they prepare to visit a Poppis side that currently occupy the sixth and final play-off spot in the National League North

“It’s another away performance we need to put on,” he explained.

“They are fighting for a play-off place so we have to show the same attitude.

“No game is easy in this league but we are confident.