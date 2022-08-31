Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michut watched Sunderland’s narrow defeat to Norwich City at the weekend after an agreement over a loan deal with an option to buy was broadly agreed.

However, the transfer stalled amidst rumours that PSG had slightly tweaked the deal. Now, respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has stated that the transfer is done and that Michut will become a Sunderland player.

He said: “Edouard Michut deal, completed - French midfielder leaves PSG and joins Sunderland on loan with buy option clause worth €5m. It’s all signed. Sell-on clause also included in the deal. Issues finally resolved.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Edouard Michut of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City Football Academy on November 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...