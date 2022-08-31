News you can trust since 1873
PSG midfielder Edouard Michut's move to Sunderland has been 'completed' ahead of deadline day

Sunderland’s move for PSG youngster Edouard Michut looks to be back on track with reports suggesting the deal has been done.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:41 am

Michut watched Sunderland’s narrow defeat to Norwich City at the weekend after an agreement over a loan deal with an option to buy was broadly agreed.

However, the transfer stalled amidst rumours that PSG had slightly tweaked the deal. Now, respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has stated that the transfer is done and that Michut will become a Sunderland player.

He said: “Edouard Michut deal, completed - French midfielder leaves PSG and joins Sunderland on loan with buy option clause worth €5m. It’s all signed. Sell-on clause also included in the deal. Issues finally resolved.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Edouard Michut of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City Football Academy on November 24, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The Black Cats play Rotherham United tonight in the Championship in what will be new head coach Tony Mowbray’s first game at the helm since replacing Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light in recent days.

