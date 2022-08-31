PSG midfielder Edouard Michut's move to Sunderland has been 'completed' ahead of deadline day
Sunderland’s move for PSG youngster Edouard Michut looks to be back on track with reports suggesting the deal has been done.
Michut watched Sunderland’s narrow defeat to Norwich City at the weekend after an agreement over a loan deal with an option to buy was broadly agreed.
However, the transfer stalled amidst rumours that PSG had slightly tweaked the deal. Now, respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has stated that the transfer is done and that Michut will become a Sunderland player.
He said: “Edouard Michut deal, completed - French midfielder leaves PSG and joins Sunderland on loan with buy option clause worth €5m. It’s all signed. Sell-on clause also included in the deal. Issues finally resolved.”
The Black Cats play Rotherham United tonight in the Championship in what will be new head coach Tony Mowbray’s first game at the helm since replacing Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light in recent days.