The 28-year-old Washington-born stopper began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.

The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a whopping £30million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickford has also been his country’s first-choice stopper since the last World Cup in 2018, and started every game at last year’s European Championships and the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Jordan Pickford of Everton shows his emotion during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Leeds United at Goodison Park on February 18, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

However, recent reports claimed that Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea were all interested in securing the services of Pickford, who will see his contract expire in 16 months, which had piqued the interest of several clubs.

National reports from the Daily Mail and The Times have now stated that, despite Everton's troubles over the last two campaigns, Pickford has never given any signal that he would like to leave Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, both publications state that Pickford is ready to end the speculation surrounding his future and sign a new “long-term” at Everton in what will be a boost to new manager Sean Dyche, who recently took over from Frank Lampard with the club in real danger of relegation.