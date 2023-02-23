£30m ex-Sunderland player 'close' to signing new deal amid Tottenham and Chelsea interest
Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is “close” to signing a new deal at Everton – according to reports.
The 28-year-old Washington-born stopper began life at Sunderland, rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light to the first team with several loan moves in between, including a successful stint at Preston North End during the 2015-16 season.
The Wearsiders were then relegated to League One in 2017 prompting Pickford’s move to Goodison Park to join Everton for a whopping £30million.
Pickford has also been his country’s first-choice stopper since the last World Cup in 2018, and started every game at last year’s European Championships and the World Cup in Qatar this winter.
However, recent reports claimed that Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea were all interested in securing the services of Pickford, who will see his contract expire in 16 months, which had piqued the interest of several clubs.
National reports from the Daily Mail and The Times have now stated that, despite Everton's troubles over the last two campaigns, Pickford has never given any signal that he would like to leave Goodison Park.
Indeed, both publications state that Pickford is ready to end the speculation surrounding his future and sign a new “long-term” at Everton in what will be a boost to new manager Sean Dyche, who recently took over from Frank Lampard with the club in real danger of relegation.
Even with Everton’s recent troubles on and off the pitch, Pickford’s form has remained fairly consistent with reports adding that Dyche has been impressed with Pickford’s application.