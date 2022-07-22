Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old still had two-years remaining on his deal at St James’s Park but had been deemed surplus to requirements. The striker signed for the Magpies for £10m from Crystal Palace back in 2016.

Fast forward to this summer and the attacker was demoted to training with Newcastle’s Under-21s squad since returning for pre-season by head coach Eddie Howe.

Several clubs were interested in securing Gayle’s services this summer given the striker 23 goals in each of his last two seasons in the Championship with Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion respectively.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on March 05, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Stoke City have won the race to sign Gayle from Newcastle United with the 32-year-old penning a two-year contract with Michael O’Neill’s side. The former West Brom and Crystal Palace man has netted 59 goals from 100 Championship outings over the course of his career.

Upon signing for Stoker City, Gayle told Stoke City’s website: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started now.

“There were a few parties that were interested but for me it was about finding a club that was right for me and after speaking to the gaffer and the coaches I heard everything I wanted to hear.”

O’Neill added: “Dwight’s track record, particularly in the Championship, is exceptional and there were a number of clubs chasing him so we are really delighted he has chosen to join us.”

Gayle’s move to Stoke City will likely the Potters end their interest in former Sunderland man Josh Maja. The striker then spent the last campaign out on loan again. This time at Stoke City in the Championship. However, the 23-year-old only managed one league goal in 15 appearances.

Stoke were said to be monitoring the situation regarding Maja and Bordeaux with a potential return to the Championship on the cards but the swoop for Gayle could significantly change the picture.