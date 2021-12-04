Proud Gateshead boss Mike Williamson has this message for players after FA Cup exit to Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko (left) attempts a shot on goal during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match at the Gateshead International Stadium. PA picture.

The Heed put in an impressive display with as their passing and movement created several opportunities to cause an upset throughout a lively 90 minutes at the International Stadium.

Despite finding themselves in a number of promising situations, Gateshead’s forward players were unable to provide the finishing touches as a brace from Jayden Stockley sent the Addicks into Monday’s third round draw.

Williamson’s side return to National League North action on Tuesday night when York City and the former Newcastle United defender insisted he will not abandon his beliefs as he looks to help the club return to non-league’s top tier this season.

He told The Echo: “We have a way of playing and that’s because we feel that’s the optimal way of winning games.

“It’s not because we want to play attractive football or because we want to be eye-catching.

“It’s because we want to be at our most effective and we have a lot of good technicians in our midfield and a lot of pace up front.

“We play in this manner for a reason and we will never go away from that.”

Williamson’s side also received praise from his opposite number as Addicks caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson revealed the Heed’s style of play had impressed him during a difficult test at the International Stadium.

“I have been saying all along that I would take this game and these opponents very seriously and it’s a good job I did because we put a really strong side out there and they’ve caused us a lot of issues.

“I think it’s really impressive the way Mike has got them playing and I said that to him at the end of the game.

“It’s credit to him and his coaching staff and their players as well - and to their supporters because they got right behind them.

“They are doing a lot of things right and I am glad they are doing well in the league playing that type of style.

“Hopefully, they can get promoted.”

Meanwhile, Gateshead captain Greg Olley wants his side to take confidence from their impressive performance in Friday night’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Charlton Athletic.

He told The Echo: “Like the majority, I am disappointed and that probably says a lot about where we are as a team and as a football club.

“I felt we had the better chances in the first-half and we probably were the better team.

“On another day, we score one of them and it probably puts them on the back-foot - but that’s football and if you don’t take your chances against better sides, you get punished.

“We did exploit them but it just wasn’t to be.

“We have to take some confidence from it because we have pushed a League One side.

“It just wasn’t our day in the final third.”

Olley quickly switched his focus towards Tuesday night’s National League North game against York City.

The Minstermen will arrive at the International Stadium looking to force their way into the play-off picture after an inconsistent run of form has hampered their efforts to break into the top seven.