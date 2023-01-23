Pierre Ekwah: Who is he? Is he joining Sunderland? Zidane, Kaka and Pirlo comparisons
Sunderland are said to be closing in on a deal for Pierre Ekwah – but who is he?
Pierre Ekwah – fact file:
Age: 21
Club: West Ham
Previous clubs: Chelsea
Height: 6ft 2
Position: Midfielder
Place of birth: Massy
Country: France
What is the story regarding Sunderland’s transfer interest in Pierre Ekwah?
West Ham’s 21-year-old ex-Chelsea midfielder Pierre Ekwah is set to join Tony Mowbray’s young squad at the Academy of Light on a permanent deal, reports French publication Footmercato.
The report also states that he will sign a long-term contract with Sunderland after being convinced by the project at the club set up by majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.
Should he sign, Ekwah would become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window with Sunderland in the market for cover and competition for Corry Evans on the number six role.
How does Pierre Ekwah view himself as a player?
"My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah once told West Ham’s website. “I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in.
“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…
“I wasn’t looking at just one player, I was literally looking at every single team who had that midfielder who was the break-up player or the playmaker, I was just looking at them and taking in everything I could. I still do it when I watch football.”