Pierre Ekwah – fact file:

Age: 21

Club: West Ham

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Pierre Ekwah of West Ham United U21 during the Papa John's Trophy match between Milton Keynes Dons and West Ham United U21 at Stadium mk on October 04, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Previous clubs: Chelsea

Height: 6ft 2

Position: Midfielder

Place of birth: Massy

Country: France

What is the story regarding Sunderland’s transfer interest in Pierre Ekwah?

West Ham’s 21-year-old ex-Chelsea midfielder Pierre Ekwah is set to join Tony Mowbray’s young squad at the Academy of Light on a permanent deal, reports French publication Footmercato.

The report also states that he will sign a long-term contract with Sunderland after being convinced by the project at the club set up by majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Should he sign, Ekwah would become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window with Sunderland in the market for cover and competition for Corry Evans on the number six role.

How does Pierre Ekwah view himself as a player?

"My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah once told West Ham’s website. “I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in.

“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…

