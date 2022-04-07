Oxford United boss reveals major double boost as Sunderland legend fires warning

Boss Karl Robinson has confirmed key duo Cameron Brannagan and Elliott Moore will be available.

They missed the Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe defeats due to concussion and illness, respectively.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: “They’re massive players for us.

Kevin Phillips has warned his players they can afford no more slip-ups as they bid to boost their promotion hopes on Saturday. Photo: Kevin Wilson/South Shields FC

“The seven-day concussion protocol with Cameron has been cleared today, so he’s back in training. Elliott Moore is back in training today.

“We’ll have two big players back for the game and it gives me an opportunity to pick a team that can cope with certain aspects of the opposition.

“The team that we’re playing have got some wonderful, gifted players and we’ll have to be at our best to get something out of the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has warned his South Shields players they can afford no more slip-ups as they bid to boost their promotion hopes on Saturday.

The Mariners take on Stalybridge Celtic at 1st Cloud Arena, one of just four fixtures they have remaining in the Northern Premier League.

Last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Gainsborough Trinity, in which they conceded an equaliser in second half stoppage time, left them two points behind leaders Buxton.

The margin for error is now small and manager Phillips says his squad is well aware of that.

The former Sunderland striker said: “We all know it’s pretty clear we can’t afford any more slip-ups if we want to win automatic promotion.

“Our target is of course to win all four of our remaining fixtures but we can’t disrespect any of our opponents, because they’ll all be fully motivated to stop us and will want to have a big say.

“We have to just take each hurdle as it comes, starting against Stalybridge Celtic.

“It’s vital we pick up a positive result heading into what will be a difficult Easter weekend double-header for everyone in the league, with two games in three days.”