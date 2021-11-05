Northern Goals: Our team of experts assess the start made by non-league clubs across the region
The Northern Goals show returns as BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon and Heed Army Podcast host Dave Gaddess join Mark Carruthers to deliver a progress report on North East non-league clubs.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:23 am
Who are getting A grades at the top of the class and who has a report marked could do better?
The season so far assessed with the highs, lows and everywhere in-between discussed.