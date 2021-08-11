Northern Goals: Our non-league expert Mark Carruthers returns for a new season
Our Northern Goals show returns for the new season as we bring you goals from around the North East non-league scene.
This week we are joined by former FA Vase winner and BBC Newcastle non-league expert Paul Dixon and Whitley Bay joint-manager Tony Fawcett.
We feature goals from the FA Cup and Northern League Division Two after an action-packed weekend across the region.
Among the talking points are the goal scoring exploits of Seaham Red Star’s Adam Lennox and Sunderland RCA’s Mark Davison, Boldon CA’s 10-0 win and the how the Northern League newcomers are faring at a higher level.
Plus we preview the new National League North and Northern Premier League season which gets underway on Saturday.