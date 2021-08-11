Northern Goals: Our non-league expert Mark Carruthers returns for a new season

This week we are joined by former FA Vase winner and BBC Newcastle non-league expert Paul Dixon and Whitley Bay joint-manager Tony Fawcett.

We feature goals from the FA Cup and Northern League Division Two after an action-packed weekend across the region.

Among the talking points are the goal scoring exploits of Seaham Red Star’s Adam Lennox and Sunderland RCA’s Mark Davison, Boldon CA’s 10-0 win and the how the Northern League newcomers are faring at a higher level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Goals returns with our non-league expert Mark Carruthers.

Plus we preview the new National League North and Northern Premier League season which gets underway on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.