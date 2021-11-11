Northern Goals: Managerial departures, new signings and a whole host of intriguing weekend fixtures on the agenda
Managerial departures, new signings and a whole host of intriguing weekend fixtures are on the agenda for this week’s Northern Goals show.
We are joined by BBC Newcastle’s Paul Dixon and Heed Army Podcast’s Dave Gaddess to preview an action-packed weekend of North East non-league football.
They give their thoughts on managerial exits at Newton Aycliffe and Billingham Synthonia, big FA Trophy ties for Morpeth Town, Dunston UTS and Marske and preview key games in the National League North, Northern Premier League and Northern League.