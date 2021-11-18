Northern Goals: Managerial departure at Blyth and Gateshead’s FA Cup heroics under the spotlight
A managerial departure at a National League North club, Gateshead’s FA Cup heroics and a hectic weekend in North East non-league are all on the agenda in this week’s Northern Goals show.
BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon and Gateshead assistant manager Ian Watson join us to assess another eventful week and look forward to some huge fixtures.
There’s reaction to Michael Nelson’s exit from Blyth Spartans, a preview of two eye-catching North East derby and a look at some huge FA Vase ties involving Northern League clubs.