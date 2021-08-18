Northern Goals: Goal highlights and analysis as National League North and Northern Premier League seasons get underway

Mark Carruthers is joined by two men that enjoyed successful weekends as Blyth Spartans manager Michael Nelson and Shildon player-manager Daniel Moore take a look at the key points.

Keep an eye out for the mixed fortunes of the region’s newest Northern Premier League clubs, eye-catching wins for Spennymoor Town, South Shields and Blyth Spartans and an eventful top of the table clash.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Goals returns.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative non-league coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.