Northern Goals: Goal highlights and analysis as National League North and Northern Premier League seasons get underway

The weekend action is assessed as the National League North and Northern Premier League seasons get underway and the Northern League provides another goal-laden Saturday.

By Mark Carruthers
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 7:03 pm

Mark Carruthers is joined by two men that enjoyed successful weekends as Blyth Spartans manager Michael Nelson and Shildon player-manager Daniel Moore take a look at the key points.

Keep an eye out for the mixed fortunes of the region’s newest Northern Premier League clubs, eye-catching wins for Spennymoor Town, South Shields and Blyth Spartans and an eventful top of the table clash.

