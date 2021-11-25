Northern Goals: FA Trophy ties for Gateshead, Marske United, Spennymoor Town, Darlington, Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans under spotlight

Dunston UTS assistant manager Jon McDonald and BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon join us to assess the key fixtures across the region.

There are big FA Trophy ties for Gateshead, Marske United, Spennymoor Town, Darlington, Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans.

The two divisions in the Northern Premier League are on the agenda with South Shields, Dunston UTS, Hebburn Town, Shildon and Stockton Town all in action.

Northern Goals.

And a key weekend across both levels of the Northern League are assessed with Seaham Red Star, West Allotment Celtic, Consett, Jarrow and Boldon CA all discussed.