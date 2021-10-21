Northern Goals: FA Cup ties involving Morpeth Town, Marske United and Gateshead under spotlight
The Northern Goals show returns as BBC Newcastle’s Paul Dixon and the Heed Army Podcast’s David Gaddess join Mark Carruthers to assess the weekend action.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:33 am
FA Cup ties involving Morpeth Town, Marske United and Gateshead are analysed, as are Tuesday night’s replays and the first round draw.
We also look at fine wins for Northern Premier League quintet South Shields, Dunston UTS, Stockton Town, Hebburn Town and Shildon and look at a goal-laden weekend in the Northern League including a big win for Heaton Stannington.