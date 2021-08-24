Northern Goals: FA Cup shocks and contrasting fortunes in the Northern Premier League

FA Cup shocks, contrasting fortunes in the Northern Premier League, National League North wins and a goal-laden Northern League weekend are all on the agenda for this week’s Northern Goals show.

By Mark Carruthers
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 6:39 pm

Mark Carruthers is joined by Dunston UTS assistant manager Jon McDonald and Heed Army Podcast’s Dave Gaddess to run the rule over an eventful weekend in the North East non-league scene.

They assess seven-goal wins for Marske United and Hebburn Town, praise FA Cup upsets from Sunderland RCA and Newton Aycliffe and look at Cedwyn Scott’s impressive debut for Gateshead.

Plus there’s reaction to the FA Cup first qualifying round draw on another action-packed show.

Northern Goals returns.

