Northern Goals: FA Cup shocks and contrasting fortunes in the Northern Premier League

Mark Carruthers is joined by Dunston UTS assistant manager Jon McDonald and Heed Army Podcast’s Dave Gaddess to run the rule over an eventful weekend in the North East non-league scene.

They assess seven-goal wins for Marske United and Hebburn Town, praise FA Cup upsets from Sunderland RCA and Newton Aycliffe and look at Cedwyn Scott’s impressive debut for Gateshead.

Plus there’s reaction to the FA Cup first qualifying round draw on another action-packed show.

