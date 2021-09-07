Northern Goals: FA Cup shocks and blockbuster goals in the Northern League
FA Cup shocks, blockbuster goals in the Northern League and some remarkable results in the National League North - this week’s Northern Goals show has it all.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:44 pm
BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon and Morpeth Town manager Stephen Turnbull join Mark Carruthers to discuss another hectic weekend in the North East non-league game.
There’s also news of the FA Cup second qualifying draw and an assessment of the eye-catching ties that came out of the velvet bag on Monday lunchtime.