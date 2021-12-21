Northern Goals 'Christmas Quiz' special
It’s that time of year again - it’s the Northern Goals Show Christmas Quiz!
Stephen and Phil Turnbull return as team captains as the latter looks to secure a second win over his twin brother after a 19-18 triumph in last year’s quiz.
Stephen is joined by Gateshead assistant manager Ian Watson and three-time FA Vase winner and current Ashington midfielder Paul Robinson.
They’ll go up against Dunston UTS midfielder Phil, BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon and Blyth Spartans midfielder JJ O’Donnell.