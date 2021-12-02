Northern Goals: Can Gateshead pull off an FA Cup shock against Charlton Athletic plus Blyth Spartans appoint new manager

Dunston UTS midfielder Phil Turnbull and BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon join us to preview a big weekend in North East non-league football.

By Mark Carruthers
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:27 pm

We assess Gateshead’s chances of pulling off an FA Cup shock against Charlton Athletic and discuss Terry Mitchell’s appointment as new manager of Blyth Spartans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There is a look at big league games for the likes of Spennymoor Town, South Shields, Morpeth Town and Marske United - plus a preview of an exciting weekend across the Northern League.

Northern Goals.
Phil TurnbullGatesheadBlyth SpartansCharlton AthleticNorth East