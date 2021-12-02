Northern Goals: Can Gateshead pull off an FA Cup shock against Charlton Athletic plus Blyth Spartans appoint new manager
Dunston UTS midfielder Phil Turnbull and BBC Newcastle’s non-league expert Paul Dixon join us to preview a big weekend in North East non-league football.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 2:27 pm
We assess Gateshead’s chances of pulling off an FA Cup shock against Charlton Athletic and discuss Terry Mitchell’s appointment as new manager of Blyth Spartans.
There is a look at big league games for the likes of Spennymoor Town, South Shields, Morpeth Town and Marske United - plus a preview of an exciting weekend across the Northern League.