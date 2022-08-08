Farrugia could make her first competitive appearance on the opening day of the campaign against Sunderland on Sunday having departed the club earlier this summer.
The 21-year-old was a regular for Mel Reay’s Black Cats last season as they returned to the second tier after a stint in the National League. Farrugia has featured 25 times for Malta on the international stage, scoring two goals for her home country.
“I’m delighted to have signed with Durham,” she said. “It’s a new team, a new challenge and I’m very excited for that. Hopefully, it will be a good season for the team.
“Getting to play full-time football was one of the main things that made me want to be here. It was always one of my dreams so I’m very grateful for that.
“Durham are one of the strongest teams in the league so to be here is really great.”