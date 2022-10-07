Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson is looking forward to a reunion with former Newcastle United coach Andy Woodman when his side face Bromley this weekend.

Williamson spent time working with the former Magpies goalkeeper coach during Woodman’s five-year spell on Alan Pardew’s backroom staff at St James Park.

After his departure was confirmed in July 2015, Woodman went on to work under Pardew at Crystal Palace before moving into management with National League South club Whitehawk.

A spell as head of goalkeeping at Arsenal followed but the former Oxford United and Brentford stopper returned to the dugout in March last year when he was named as manager of Bromley.

Woodman has taken to life with The Ravens, leading them to a National League play-off place within the first two months of his reign before narrowly missing out on repeating that trick last season.

Bromley have made a strong start to the current campaign and head into Saturday’s meeting with Gateshead sat in fourth place in the National League table, with only pre-season favourites Chesterfield, Wrexham and Notts County above them.

Williamson praised the work undertaken by Woodman during his time in charge of the club and admitted his own side face a sizeable challenge at Hayes Lane on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s a clever guy, he’s a joker, and that’s his facade, but he’s a clever guy,” he told The Echo.

“He knows how to manage a group and he knows how to man-managed players.

“He has got the recruitment spot on, they have a way of playing that’s very effective and it will be a challenge for us because Andy has done a very good job with a very good side.”

Andy Woodman the Bromley Manager before the pre season friendly between Bromley and Arsenal U21 at Hayes Lane (Photo by Getty Images)

Gateshead make the long trip to Kent looking to shake off the effects of a deeply disappointing display in their 3-1 home defeat against Altrincham in midweek.

Williamson delivered an open and honest assessment of the performance against the Robins and called for an improvement of performances throughout.

“We were really disappointed because I think we started really well in the first 20 minutes.

“As soon as we hit a setback, the disappointing thing was we lost our way and we all have to take responsibility, we all have to look at where we can improve ourselves individually and collectively.

“It was two good football teams and I felt as if we got lost and that was disappointing.

