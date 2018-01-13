Sunderland Sunday League: Rogerson the hero as Railway Club claim memorable victory over national cup holders

Sunderland Railway Club recorded the result of the season with an excellent 1-0 away win at Stockton Hardwick in the Durham Sunday Cup.

The Railway Club weathered the storm against the cup favourites and reigning national FA Sunday Cup holders.

Their staunch defending inspired a surprise 1-0 success, with local hero Anth Rogerson on hand to smash home the winning goal.

Daniel Tough was the pick of the outstanding defence.

Victoria Gardens continue to impress in the County Cup and they advanced into the quarter-finals thanks to a hard-fought 3-1 over Premier rivals Hylton Castle TWR Group.

Calum Hope and Richie Jordan had Vics 2-0 up before Adam Drysdale gave Hylton a lifeline, but the ever-present Kev Humble made sure of Gardens’ victory with a last-minute penalty.

Keeper Ryan Graham was outstanding for Vics, with Kev Gordon best for the hosts.

Nath O’Neill’s goal for SR Dons was not enough for them to venture further in the County Cup as Newton Aycliffe Huntsman finished comfortable 4-1 winners. John Noble was Dons’ top man.

Man of the match Shaun Smith was the toast of the Lansdowne after his four-goal haul inspired a 4-1 Premier Division win as they piled more pressure on Silksworth CW.

David Dixon replied for Silksworth, but it was all in vain. Josh Perry shone for Silksworth.

Southwick got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win over local rivals TC Plastics.

Anth Ross continues his excellent scoring record this season as he smashed a double past keeper Carl Middlemiss.

Dan Robinson and Steven Anderson levelled it up, but Southwick, buoyed by their tremendous support, won it with efforts from star man James Fairley and Anthony Stokell. Alan Tench stood out for Plastics.

Ryhope Foresters and Farra Paragon ISL served up an entertaining goalless draw.

Paragon worked well to halt Foresters’ recent excellent form. Lee Graydon shone for Farra, with Kieran Davies star man for the hosts.

Mill View CIU’s first game after the break was a disaster as they crashed 5-0 at home to Washington Juniors Teal Farm in Division Four.

Stephen Conlin shone for Mill, but the plaudits went to Teal Farm as they dominated and goals from Daniel Duffield, Jon Williamson and hat-trick hero Jamie Dixon inflicted the damage.

Nookside claimed three great points after overcoming AFC Houghton 2-1.

James Sheriff and Josh Allen hit the goals for Nookside and John Morrison replied for bottom-of-the-table Houghton, who are still waiting for their second win off the season.

Keeper Paul Guy starred for Nookside, with Connor Ashman best for AFC.

The Grange started well after the Christmas break with a 5-0 win over Washington Juniors Blue Bell Inn.

Josh Galley, Jordan Muckles, Mark Sanderson, Michael Moan and Mark Atchison fired past Steven Alderson in the Blue Bell goal. Stuart Dodds shone for the visitors, Adam Glendinning for Grange.

Mark Hildrew and Paul Muir notched for Terminus in a close-fought 2-2 draw at Witherwack, for whom Jac Fleury and star man Graham Stephenson responded.

Keeper Paul Woodroffe shone for Terminus, who had Brett Warne sent off.