Sunderland Sunday League: Debutant keeper Chapman the inspiration for Pennywell Comrades in victory at Board Inn

Debutant Craig Chapman shone for Pennywell Comrades in his first game between the sticks.

And he inspired his new side to a narrow 2-1 Second Division success at Board Inn.

Keiran Harrison and Michael Thompson hit the important goals for the away side, while Board Inn had to rely on an own goal for their response.

Dan Pearson shone for Board

Table-toppers Grange Park claimed another three points to maintain their title surge, crushing Willow Pond 5-1.

Star man Ryan Rowe hit a treble, with Shaun Conlon firing his usual brace. Callum Redpath hit Willow’s consolation.

Marc McDonald hit Victory Club’s goal, but they were no match for promotion hopefuls The Park, who romped home 4-1.

M. Pattison, D. Pattison, Fairley and Cutter scored for Park. James Smiles shone for Victory.

New-look Hendon Athletic earned a valuable point with a 1-1 draw against the tricky Washington Athletic side.

Stalwart Peter Benson got Hendon off to a flier with a trademark goal but Washington’s superior fitness told and Carl Longstaff claimed a late equaliser. Anthony Cooper starred for Washington, Jamie Johnson for Hendon

Michael Smith was back in the swing of things as his hat-trick helped Myers to an easy 6-1 win at AFC Wearside.

Steven Thompson, Craig Richardson and Peter Harding finished the scoring, with Richard Wright replying, though they were little threat to Myers, whose top man was Gavin Collin. Michael Drummond shone for AFC.

Jayden Ellis’s double secured a fine start to 2018 for Ryhope as they beat Lakeside 2-1 in Division Three.

Matthew Frost stood out for the home side, with Kris Keith replying for Lakeside, whose top performer was Michael Ridgway.

Wear United and Kings Arms shared the spoils in their entertaining 2-2 draw.

Sam Wade and super sub Steve Walls rallied United, cancelling out a Shaun Barrass double.

Stephen Keogh shone for United, with Ian Whelan best for Kings Arms.

Washington New Tavern overwhelmed Wearmouth CW Juniors 5-1, with Scott Turnes, Craig Neal, Shaun Davies, Andy McIntyre and David Corrigan all netting.

Edison Perisokifa notched for Wearmouth, with Chris Hollern their star man

Penshaw CC outgunned Millfield Free Gardeners 3-1.

Ryan Priestman (2) and Kristofer Kane struck for Penshaw, whose star man was Liam Binks. Robbie Middlebrook notched Gardeners’ reply, with Bradley Mitchell starring.

Star man Richie Timm fired a hat-trick on his Millfield Oddies debut.

But he also scored an own goal to give Park View a helping hand as they ran out 6-3 victors. Sam Robinson hit four goals to inspire View, with Reece Benson also scoring.

Keeper Troy Baker starred for View.

Thorney Close Inn secured a narrow First Division win over Oddies as Aaron Forrest hit the net with an early strike.

Thorney were inspired by the debut of Liam Noble after his big move from Hendon Athletic as he took to the pitch for four minutes. Tom Jobling starred for Oddies, Luke Morrow for Thorney.

Ashbrooke Hendon edged a 2-1 win at New Town as John Hope-Hindmarsh and Jack McConville scored in each half.

Sean Collard scored early for New Town, but Hendon rallied well to take advantage, though the victory was marred by the dismissal of Keith Reay.

Ryhope Top House continue to run away with the league after another win, 3-0 against Washington Colliery.

Rhys Tench hit the net twice and Paul Brooke nodded home before seeing red. Michael Stephenson starred in Colliery’s goal, with Carl Young best for Top House.