Sunderland Sunday League: Classy Grange Park tie up title before February’s out, with 15th league victory

Grange Park secured the Second Division title in style as they recorded their 15th league win with a 2-0 victory at Willow Pond.

Shaun Conlon and Barney Dobinson fired the important goals to give Grange Park perhaps the earliest ever title triumph.

Anth Lock starred in vain for Willow.

An unlikely goalless draw was played out between high-flying Pennywell Comrades and relegation-threatened Victory Club.

Billy Wyatt stood out for Comrades, with keeper Lewis Swan and Marc MacDonald best for Victory.

Thorney Close Inn are still holding onto third spot despite an epic 7-5 loss to New Town in Division One.

It was non-stop goalmouth action, with star man Mark Mhlanga’s hat-trick helping steer New Town home.

Elliott Salicki, Taylor Mence, Gary McIlduff and David Laidler also struck, with Michael Pattison, Aarron Forrest, David Robinson and two-goal Craig Collins responded.

Michael ‘Chip’ Bulmer is loving life at Oddies, finding the net for fun and striking twice, alongside David Snowdon, in a 3-3 draw with leaders Ryhope Top House.

Top House drew their first game but will be happy with the point to take their tally to 40 points, 12 clear. Ryan March, Paul Brooke and Brown earned Top House their point.

Redhouse Last Orders handed out a footballing lesson to The Royal Marine with an 8-0 hammering.

Marine had their bare 11 and it showed as Last Orders found the net for fun.

David Hicks stood out with his classy hat-trick and man of the match award. Neil Middlemiss scored twice, then Ryan Morse, Adam Sloanes and Neil McNulty sealed the deal. Keeper Mark Robison shone for Marine.

Washington Colliery, last season’s Second Division champions, were no match for The Stella, who showed their class in a 6-2 romp.

Gav Teasdale was Stella’s wing wizard and hit a fine hat-trick, while Dan Emery and Dan Dunlop also struck. Colliery responded with a well-taken Jordan Stevens brace, but Lewis Monaghan put the game to bed for Stella.

Dillon Murray did his AFC Houghton side no favours after he was given his marching orders. The Grange took full advantage to win 8-1 in Division Four.

Doubles from Glendenning and Muckles secured a massive advantage in the first half. Walker pulled a quick goal back, but Perry, Galley, Henry and Moan confirmed Grange’s superiority.

Herrington CW saw off The Dolphin 3-0. with Lee Munro, James Morrison and Ryan Wilkinson on target. Adam Smith starred, with keeper Darren Brown best for Dolly.

Washington Arms enjoyed an easy day at the office in a 6-0 derby battering of the Blue Bell.

Danks, Terrell (3), Murray and McCartney inflicted the damage. Gareth Oliver did his Blue Bell side proud with a good display

Terminus beat Mill View CIU 5-2.

TC Plastics heaped further pressure on Farra Paragon ISL in the Premier Division with a devastating 7-3 win on their own patch.

The Plasticmen were unstoppable, with Kieron Mitchell, Josh Farquhar and Jordan Cook all bagging braces, with Calin Winship also netting.

Paragon relied on Andy Middleton to run the show. He scored and set up efforts for Adam McQuillan and Jayden Redman.

Matty Frost even surprised himself after he hit his first career hat-trick as Ryhope thumped Wear United 7-2 in the only Third Division match.

Steven Barnes and new signing Jack Croucher hit back for United, but the game was Ryhope’s as Chris Hutcheon aded a treble and sub Jayden Ellis made it seven.