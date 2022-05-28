Ryhope CW announce shock decision to resign from Ebac Northern League

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryhope CW players, coaches and supporters celebrate their Durham Challenge Cup Final win after they came through a penalty shoot-out to see off Northern League rivals Crook Town

Ryhope CW have announced they have resigned from the Ebac Northern League just weeks after completing one of the most successful seasons in their history.

It is just over a month since the club claimed the Durham Challenge Cup as goalkeeper James Winter produced heroics to help his side to a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win against Northern League rivals Crook Town.

That historic victory put further shine of a remarkable season as Ryhope ended their league campaign in club record high fifth place in Division One and they also progressed into the semi-final of the Division One Cup before a defeat against Newcastle Benfield ended any hopes of a second piece of a silverware.

An eventful Saturday brought news that the club’s management trio of Gary Pearson, Craig Hughes and David Pounder had all departed to take over at Billingham Town and that was quickly followed by confirmation defensive duo Danni Lay and Matty Wade had agreed to join West Auckland Town.

Just hours after those announcements, the club released a statement confirming they had tendered their resignation from the league and explaining their reasons behind the move.

It read: “It is with deep regret and great sadness that we have advised the EBAC Northern League that Ryhope CW FC wish to tender their resignation from the Northern League.

“This is obviously not a decision that has been taken lightly but is the consequence, in the main, of the lack of volunteer support for our Club playing at the level we are at on the field coupled with the ongoing demands of the League standards required off the field.

“The Club needs to restructure to continue its long history but we recognise this must be done at a lower level to enable it to grow again with fresh impetus, leadership and firm foundations.

“We are deeply saddened to be left with what we see as our only viable option for Ryhope CW FC to continue.

“We wish to put on record sincere thanks to all the volunteers that have helped the Club over the last few seasons and particular thanks goes to the Management and playing staff for the most successful season the club has experienced during the 2021-2022 season culminating in winning the Durham FA Challenge Cup.”

The Northern League confirmed they had received Ryhope’s resignation moments later and revealed they are now in discussions with the Football Association over how the move will impact on the league’s setup for the 2022/23 season.

A league spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have received Ryhope CW’s resignation from the league.

“We are consulting with the FA about the effects of this decision so can’t comment further at this stage.