Peterlee Sunday League: Dawdon spot on for confidence boost ahead of FA Sunday Cup tie

Dawdon Welfare Park warmed up for their return to FA Sunday Cup action by progressing to the Tommy Burrell Memorial Cup semi-finals.

The reigning Premier Division champions served up a cracking last-eight tie with Horden CW Supporters Club, with the match ending 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Dawdon ran out 6-5 winners after a penalty shoot-out.

James Connor, Jonathan Pearson and Robert Mawson all netted for the Supporters Club, but Robbie Bird’s brace and an effort from Marc Ruddick did the damage for the home side.

Jack Walker shone for the Welfare men, with Steve Monaghan stood out for Horden.

This weekend, Dawdon head to Liverpool to take on Oyster Martyrs in the FA Sunday Cup third round.

Oyster have a tremendous record of success in the national competition so will be tough opponents for the Green Drive men.

Last weekend’s programme wiped out virtually the whole league and cup programme, with only two matches being played due to the inclement weather.

In the only league match to get the go-ahead, Seaham The George comfortably won their Division One derby encounter against Seaham Parkside.

Jordan Bunts, man of the match Adam Wallace, Anthony Moorhead and Michael Wilson did the damage for George.

Robert Berry was Parkside’s top performer

The win lifted George up to third place in the table, while for the Parkside remain in third-bottom spot.

Murton Colliery visit Boldon Shack in their delayed Durham County Sunday Cup second round tie on Sunday.